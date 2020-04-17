During this unprecedented time, it's so important to make sure our local businesses are able to stay open to serve the community.

That's why CBS19 has created #LoveLocal - a site for businesses/restaurants to announce their hours and services amid the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: LIST: Restaurants open for business in East Texas area

To add your business or restaurant to our list, simply CLICK HERE, fill out the form and submit it. CBS19 will then approve the submission and your business will be added to our #LoveLocal page.

These businesses and restaurants are here for East Texas, let's make sure we're here for them.