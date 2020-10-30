Loved ones parade in costume to spread cheer for long-term care residents

“We wanted to do something special for them,” the administrator for the facility said. “It’s always special for them to see other kids and their grandkids.”

TYLER, Texas — Petal Hill and Rose Trail Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Tyler hosted a joint, socially distanced Halloween walking parade in the parking lot to raise residents’ spirits after being isolated for months due to COVID-19.

The facilities received approval from state officials to allow a socially distanced parade event. And in the spirit of the spooky Halloween season, the barrier for the parade featured pumpkins each placed six feet apart.

Keith Koehler, the administrator for Rose Trail Nursing and Rehabilitation, said the residents were excited to see more people and the staff is consistently creating activities to entertain the residents and using FaceTime to see their families.

“It’s tough for them, but they all know we’re doing the best to keep them safe,” he said.