LOVELDAY — The city of Lovelady is under a boil advisory until further notice after a water sample collected during a routine monthly check tested positive for E. coli.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality sent the sample to Huntsville for confirmation. The city expects to have those results by 4 p.m.

The city issued the boil advisory at 9:30 p.m. Monday night. The advisory affects 381 water meters.

Customers are advised to thoroughly boil their water before consumption.

