Low humidity and high winds increase chances for wildfires

DIBOLL, Texas — On Tuesday, Sept. 7, a wildfire spanning nearly 150 acres threatened homes in Diboll.

The fire has since been extinguished, but along Buttermilk Road, there are few signs of the fire that threatened eight homes.

For Pat Henderson, who lives on Buttermilk, she says the smoke was intense as recently as Wednesday morning.

"The night before last I got up to come outside and everything was so smoky you couldn't even see the next house," Henderson said. "By 5:30 the next morning it was still really smoky and you couldn't see anything. It was like a really heavy fog."

The Texas A&M Forest Service along with the Diboll and Fuller Springs Volunteer Fire Departments were able to control the fire. But while this is the largest recent wildfire, Kent Childer with the Fuller Springs VFD says several have popped up recently.

"We've had a lot of grass and woods fires started," Childer said. "A lot of it seems to be from people burning. They'll start a fire and they're not expecting the winds. Wind gust and low humidity are not good for a fire; they're going to burn hot and fast."

He added this isn't ideal weather for burning and is asking people to be careful to avoid more fires.