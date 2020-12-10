Lowe's locations across East Texas to host curbside trick-or-treating events

TYLER, Texas — COVID-19 has changed the way we live our daily lives, and that includes how we celebrate holidays.
Well, Lowe's has come up with a way to get in the spirit of Halloween while practicing social distancing!
Lowe's locations across East Texas will host curbside trick-or-treating events on Thursday, Oct. 22 and Thursday, Oct. 29, from 6 - 7 p.m.
The following locations will be participating, according to the Lowe's website:
- Henderson (1603 U.S. HWY 79 South)
- Lindale (3200 South Main St.)
- Livingston (120 U.S. 59 Loop South)
- Longview (3313 North Fourth St.)
- Lufkin (3501 South Medford Dr.)
- Marshall (910 East End Blvd. North)
- Mt. Pleasant (1220 Lakewood Dr.)
- Nacogdoches (220 North Stallings Rd.)
- Tyler (5720 South Broadway Ave.)
Register your child to take part in the event by clicking your city's respective link above. Trick-or-treaters will receive sweet treats and a kid-sized pumpkin.