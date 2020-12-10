Lowe's locations across East Texas to host curbside trick-or-treating events

Trick-or-treaters will receive sweet treats and a kid-sized pumpkin.

TYLER, Texas — COVID-19 has changed the way we live our daily lives, and that includes how we celebrate holidays.

Well, Lowe's has come up with a way to get in the spirit of Halloween while practicing social distancing!

Lowe's locations across East Texas will host curbside trick-or-treating events on Thursday, Oct. 22 and Thursday, Oct. 29, from 6 - 7 p.m.

The following locations will be participating, according to the Lowe's website:

Henderson (1603 U.S. HWY 79 South)

(1603 U.S. HWY 79 South) Lindale (3200 South Main St.)

(3200 South Main St.) Livingston (120 U.S. 59 Loop South)

(120 U.S. 59 Loop South) Longview (3313 North Fourth St.)

(3313 North Fourth St.) Lufkin (3501 South Medford Dr.)

(3501 South Medford Dr.) Marshall (910 East End Blvd. North)

(910 East End Blvd. North) Mt. Pleasant (1220 Lakewood Dr.)

(1220 Lakewood Dr.) Nacogdoches (220 North Stallings Rd.)

(220 North Stallings Rd.) Tyler (5720 South Broadway Ave.)