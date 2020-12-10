x
Lowe's locations across East Texas to host curbside trick-or-treating events

Trick-or-treaters will receive sweet treats and a kid-sized pumpkin.
TYLER, Texas — COVID-19 has changed the way we live our daily lives, and that includes how we celebrate holidays.

Well, Lowe's has come up with a way to get in the spirit of Halloween while practicing social distancing!

Lowe's locations across East Texas will host curbside trick-or-treating events on Thursday, Oct. 22 and Thursday, Oct. 29, from  6 - 7 p.m.

The following locations will be participating, according to the Lowe's website:

Register your child to take part in the event by clicking your city's respective link above. Trick-or-treaters will receive sweet treats and a kid-sized pumpkin.