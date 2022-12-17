LPD investigating triple fatality accident Saturday Morning

CBS19 will update as more information becomes available.

LUFKIN, Texas — Editor's note: CBS19 is withholding the information of the suspect due to him being a minor.

Lufkin Police Department is investigating a triple fatality accident in which the driver has been arrested for intoxication manslaughter.

The teen was traveling southbound on South Front Street in a small sedan when he made a sudden lane change and was rear-ended by another vehicle at 12 a.m. Saturday.

The suspect and the six passengers were not wearing seatbelts.

Three of the passengers were pronounced dead at the scene while two others were flown to an unknown hospital.

The suspect was treated and released from the hospital and is being held with three counts of intoxication manslaughter with other charges pending.