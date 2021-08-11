Gubernatorial candidate Lt. Col. Allen West in Tyler: 'I don't run from the left.'

West said Texas is in need of new leadership during the Grassroots America - We The People meeting at the Holiday Inn Conference Center in Tyler.

TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from Nov. 2020.

Former Texas Republican Party Chairman Lt. Col. Allen West, who is challenging Gov. Greg Abbott in the 2022 primary, came to Tyler Tuesday night to share his campaign platform, including his stances on border security and medical freedom.

“I'm just asking that you consider me to be that gladiator that goes into the arena to fight and achieve victory for the great state of Texas,” West said. “I don't run from the left."