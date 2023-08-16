'Luau on the Lake': Great Cardboard Boat Race to set sail Aug. 26

The boats are made completely out of cardboard and duct tape with unlimited coats of polyurethane paint.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Some will sink while others will sail on to victory during the Greater Longview United Way’s Great Cardboard Boat Race on Aug. 26 at Longview’s Teague Park.

This is the fifth year for the boat race, the official launch event for the organization’s annual fundraising efforts. The amount raised from last year’s boat race was $7,817.

“The purpose is to have an event for the community that showcases creativity and community involvement,” Greater Longview United Way Executive Director Evan Dolive said. “And to also spread awareness about the Greater Longview United Way and our partners and our initiatives.”