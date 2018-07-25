GUN BARREL CITY — Some lucky person in east Texas is about to be a whole lot richer.

Someone bought a Mega Millions ticket at a Food Fast in Gun Barrel City. After Tuesday night's drawing, that ticket is now worth $3 million.

The Mega Millions Tuesday night gripped the nation with excitement, with the jackpot being worth nearly half a billion dollars.

While this person is not going home with the full jackpot, there is no doubt the $3 million prize is a welcome victory.

No one has publicly claimed this prize, nor the jackpot.

