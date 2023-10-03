Lucky San Antonian wins $3M on scratch off ticket

They bought the winning ticket at the H-E-B on O'Connor Raod.

SAN ANTONIO — Someone in San Antonio now has three million more reasons to be happy after they won big on a Texas Lottery scratch off ticket.

They claimed the top prize winning ticket worth $3 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game 500X Loteria Spectacular.

The lucky winner bought the winning ticket at the H-E-B located at 14087 O’Connor Road, in San Antonio. They have decided to remain anonymous.

This was the last of four top prizes worth $3 million to be claimed in this game. 500X Loteria Spectacular offers more than $400.9 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.20, including break-even prizes.

