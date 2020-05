LUFKIN, Texas — Sonic is stepping up to help those serving on the frontlines in Lufkin.

Beginning Tuesday, four Sonic eateries will give all first responders a free meal and N95 mask when they show a valid badge.

Participating locations include:

417 North Timberland Drive - Lufkin

1805 South 1st Street - Lufkin

1901 West Frank Avenue - Lufkin

512 North Temple Drive - Lufkin

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.