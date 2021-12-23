Lufkin family loses home to late-night fire after hearing large "boom"

Officials say the fire is not suspicious in nature but that it will be difficult to determine a cause due to the extensive damage.

LUFKIN, Texas — A family lost their home after a late Wednesday night fire in Lufkin, the Lufkin Fire Department has reported.

Firefighters were called to a fully engulfed home in the 600 block of North Raguet Street.

Four family members who were inside the home told Lufkin Fire Marshal Ozzie Jarman that they heard “boom" in the back bedroom of the house around 10:20 p.m.

“They said the house then filled with smoke and flames,” Jarman said.

The family escaped uninjured and one of them went across the street to a convenience store to call 911.

Lufkin Fire responded with four engines, two chiefs, two support staff and 20 personnel. The first unit began to extinguish the fire around 10:24 p.m.

The fire was called under control by 12:20 a.m.

Jarman said the fire is not suspicious in nature but that it will be difficult to determine a cause due to the extensive damage.