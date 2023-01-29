No injuries after shed used to house dogs catches fire in Lufkin

The homeowner believes the fire started from a space heater in the shed to keep their dogs warm overnight.

LUFKIN, Texas — At 8:37 a.m., Lufkin Fire department was called to the 2100 block of Copeland to a report of a shed fire.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and quickly extinguished the fire. The fire did not spread to any nearby homes or buildings.

Firefighters were able to save the dogs.

The City of Lufkin would like to remind everyone of the importance of proper space heater use with these tips: