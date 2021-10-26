Lufkin Fire Department holds free vaccination and booster clinic for two weeks

The clinics will be held Monday through Friday, Oct. 27-29 and Nov. 1-5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

LUFKIN, Texas — For the next two weeks, the Lufkin Fire Department is providing free COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots for the public. The clinics will be held Monday through Friday, Oct. 27-29 and Nov. 1-5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This is a drive-thru or walk-up vaccination clinic, so no appointment is necessary.

The clinic being Oct. 27-29 will be at Station No. 3, located at 1400 E. Lufkin Ave in Lufkin.

The clinic on Nov. 1-5, will be held at Station No. 5 at 1408 Kurth Drive in Lufkin.

If you plan to take your initial vaccine, you do not have to bring any documentation.

However, for your booster, the Lufkin Fire Department recommends bringing your vaccination card. To be eligible for the booster, it must be six months since your last vaccine. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters are available.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration approved booster shots for all recipients except children after a meeting on Oct. 21, citing a significant increase in protection against moderate to severe/critical COVID-19.

The Fire Department also vaccinates homebound individuals across the East Texas area. Call 936-633-0376 to schedule a homebound COVID-19 vaccine or booster.