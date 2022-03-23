A brush fire in Lufkin is under investigation

The brush fire had burned through a tree line and was approaching a back fence close to an apartment near by.

LUFKIN, Texas — Lufkin Fire Department was called to a wooded area off Old Gobbler's Knob to extinguish a brush fire.

When firefighters reached the scene they noticed the brush fire had burned through a tree line and was approaching a back fence to Pioneer Crossing Apartments at 1202 Old Gobblers Knob Road.

They quickly extinguished the fire due to windy conditions and prevented the fire from spreading to the apartment complex. They did not have to evacuate residents.