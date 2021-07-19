Lufkin Fire puts out 2 morning fires

The fires happened on Bonner Street and Locke Ally.

LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Fire Department extinguished two fires Monday morning.

According to the city, the first fire happened at 5:46 a.m. in the 400 block of Locke Ally at a vacant home.

Three engines, one rescue and one battalion chief responded with 15 personnel.

Fire crews worked to protect the surrounding structures and got the fire under control around 6:05 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The second fire occurred at 7:57 a.m. in the 400 block of Bonner Street, according to the city.

The resident called 911 saying she had accidently fallen asleep with a cigarette and her home was one fire.

The resident made it out safely.

Three engines, one rescue vehicle, one battalion chief and five support staff responded for a total of 21 personnel on the scene.

The first unit arrived in less than four minutes and reported moderate smoke from the rear of the structure.

The fire was extinguished and under control at 8:10 a.m.

The fire remains under investigation.

