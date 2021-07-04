Lufkin house fire kills 10-month old child, injures three more

LUFKIN, Texas — A 10-month-old boy died from injuries sustain in a house fire in Lufkin on Saturday, Angelina County officials have confirmed.
The baby has been identified as Arerelio Malpica. Several others were injuried in the fire: Carlos Malpica, 22, was taken to LSU Shreveport for treatment of severe burns; Adrian Silva, 23, baby’s mother, was taken to Woodland Heights Medical Center due to difficulty breathing; and Israel Lopez, 21, was taken to CHI Memorial for treatment of a cut.
The fire took place in the 600 block of Lonestar Road in Lufkin, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.