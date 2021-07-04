x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Lufkin house fire kills 10-month old child, injures three more

The fire took place in the 600 block of Lonestar Road in Lufkin, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

LUFKIN, Texas — A 10-month-old boy died from injuries sustain in a house fire in Lufkin on Saturday, Angelina County officials have confirmed. 

The baby has been identified as Arerelio Malpica. Several others were injuried in the fire: Carlos Malpica, 22, was taken to LSU Shreveport for treatment of severe burns; Adrian Silva, 23, baby’s mother, was taken to Woodland Heights Medical Center due to difficulty breathing; and Israel Lopez, 21, was taken to CHI Memorial for treatment of a cut.

The fire took place in the 600 block of Lonestar Road in Lufkin, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Related Articles