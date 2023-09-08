Lufkin ISD board to discuss superintendent's retirement, request for paid administrative leave

The board will meet Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. in the administration building, located at 101 Cotton Square in Lufkin.

LUFKIN, Texas — Lufkin ISD board trustees will discuss and take action regarding Superintendent Lynn Torres' letter of retirement along with her request to be placed on paid administrative leave for the entirety of the 2023-24 school year.

Among the items on the specially-called board meeting are considering the request by Torres to be placed on administrative leave with full pay and benefits through the end of the 2023-24 school year. However, the board is also set to discuss and accept Torres' letter of retirement as superintendent at the end of the 2023-24 year.

Searching for the next superintendent and selection process is also on the agenda.