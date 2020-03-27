LUFKIN, Texas — Lufkin ISD announced Friday that campuses will remain closed through April 17, in an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

"Our health officials report that cases are continuing to spread in the state, and an increase in confirmed cases in our county seems likely," the district stated.

Lufkin ISD

Curbside meal pickup will resume as well as curriculum provided online and in packets available for pick up.

