Lufkin ISD hopes change to CDL test will help fill bus driver vacancies

“There is a lot of belief that with this wavier it will entice a lot more people to come in."

LUFKIN, Texas — Since the start of the year, school districts have struggled to maintain bus drivers leading to shortages.

Lufkin ISD currently has more than 100 students on a waitlist to receive special transportation.

“Out of a pool of 46 drivers that we typically have we only have 23 of those positions filled at the moment, so basically we’re at half capacity,” said Daniel D. Spikes, Lufkin ISD asst. superintendent.

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced it’ll be eliminating the “under the hood” portion on the commercial driver's license (CDL) exam. The distinct hopes this new change to help fill those 23 vacancies to get more bus drivers behind the wheel.

“There is a lot of belief that with this wavier it will entice a lot more people to come in,” said Spikes. “One of the challenges in getting drivers is convincing people that it’s worth it for them to take that part of the exam and pass it because I heard it’s a pretty arduous process.”

The district believes this will also help to save time and money.

“This waiver will hopefully help us secure more drivers but cut that waitlist down and get our kids to and from school,” Spikes added. “Also, it helps keep schools open during this increase in the number of COVID-19 cause we’ve had some absences as it relates to that.”

Lufkin ISD also provides an in-house trainer to help potential employees through the application process to obtain a CDL.

“We’ll try to hurry up and get you onboard, I’ve already talked to some of the folks in human resources services along with on transportation director and we’re going to try to expedite those applications so we can get these people on the road as quickly as possible,” Spikes added.

The starting salary for a full-time driver is $15.70/hour which could increase based experience. The rate for substitutes starts at $14/hour.