LUFKIN — A Lufkin ISD principal is on administrative following social media following remarks on his Facebook page.

The post attacking illegal immigrants was made from a Facebook account belonging Lufkin Middle School Principal William Dugat. The post reads:

"Exactly. I worry about the USA looking like South America or Mexico with so many illegal aliens being welcomed into our country. Guess we are doomed to have a dirty country anyway."

The school district confirmed they were aware of the post and are investigating. They had the following statement:

We were made aware of the post on Friday. We do not support or condone his actions or comments. He was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation of the incident.

