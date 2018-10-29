LUFKIN — UPDATE: Former Lufkin ISD principal, William Dugat, resigned after being placed on administrative leave for a comment he made on Facebook.

According to the district, the comment he made "created the likelihood of a disruption of the educational process and environment."

Before an investigation was completed by the district, Dugat "voluntarily submitted his resignation," and it was accepted.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

A Lufkin ISD principal is on administrative following social media following remarks on his Facebook page.

The post attacking illegal immigrants was made from a Facebook account belonging Lufkin Middle School eighth grade Principal William Dugat. The post reads:

"Exactly. I worry about the USA looking like South America or Mexico with so many illegal aliens being welcomed into our country. Guess we are doomed to have a dirty country anyway."

The school district confirmed Monday morning they were aware of the post and are investigating. According to a Lufkin ISD spokesperson, they are consulting with the district's attorney as the district continues to investigate. The spokesperson says Dugat remains on administrative leave.

They released following statement:

Lufkin ISD administration has begun the investigation into the inappropriate post on social media made by Lufkin Middle School eighth grade principal, William Dugat. We are consulting with our school attorney, Wayne Haglund. Placing Mr. Dugat on administrative leave was intended to preserve the status quo and remove Mr. Dugat from controversy while we investigate. At this time, no determination has been made. Mr. Dugat will remain on administrative leave until the investigation is complete.

© 2018 KYTX