Lufkin ISD providing COVID-19 rapid testing to students, staff

The district began rolling out the rapid tests at the start of the spring semester.

LUFKIN, Texas — Schools in East Texas are about two weeks into the second semester and it's been a challenge for many districts to continue implementing the COVID-19 protocols put in place at the start of the school year.

Lufkin ISD Assistant Superintendent, Daniel Spikes, says he's aware of the impact COVID-19 is having on their community.

"We're always concerned and we're always keeping our eyes, you know, fixed on what's going on in the community," Spikes said. "We are confident, however, in our protocols."

Angelina County has been heavily impacted by the virus. On Thursday, the county reported 161 new cases of the virus, that's according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The continued rise in cases is not something that Spikes takes lightly.

"It's more important now than ever, that our you know, coordinators are executing our protocols, and also that we're working hand in hand with our community to ensure that whenever people do get sick, whether it's even just symptoms, right related to COVID-19 name, even if they're not sure to let us know, as soon as possible, so that we can put those protocols to work," Spikes said.

One thing the district is implementing is rapid COVID-19 testing for students and staff members.

"We do have an occasion where we still have people who may develop or may notice symptoms once they get to campus, or we may have some people who show up to campus symptomatic," Spikes said. "And so, you know, our staff is well aware that they need to be paying attention to those kinds of things, and sending students to the office staff if they are feeling symptomatic come to the office and what our nurses are able to do now is test them immediately."

The rapid tests became available throughout the district this week and already they have made a big impact.

"The last report that I received, we've identified three positive cases from our rapid testing program," Spikes said. "We were able to identify them immediately, come out and do any contact tracing if necessary and again, get those folks quarantine as quickly as possible."