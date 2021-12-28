x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Lufkin ISD requiring masks for students, staff for 1st week back at school after holidays

"As always, we'll be encouraging proper hand washing and sanitization," the district said in a statement.

LUFKIN, Texas — Lufkin ISD is taking extra precautions when students and staff return to campus the first week of January.

According to the district, students and staff will be required to wear masks for the week of Jan. 3. Employees return to school Tuesday, Jan. 4, and students return Wednesday, Jan. 5.

The is in response to the spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19 accounting for a majority of new cases in Texas.

"As always, we'll be encouraging proper hand washing and sanitization," the district said in a statement.

RELATED: Yes, surgical masks offer better protection against COVID-19 than cloth masks

RELATED: LIST: Where to get a COVID-19 test in East Texas

 

In Other News

East Texas pharmacies sell out of rapid COVID-19 test kits during Omicron surge in cases