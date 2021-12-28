Lufkin ISD requiring masks for students, staff for 1st week back at school after holidays

"As always, we'll be encouraging proper hand washing and sanitization," the district said in a statement.

LUFKIN, Texas — Lufkin ISD is taking extra precautions when students and staff return to campus the first week of January.

According to the district, students and staff will be required to wear masks for the week of Jan. 3. Employees return to school Tuesday, Jan. 4, and students return Wednesday, Jan. 5.

The is in response to the spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19 accounting for a majority of new cases in Texas.