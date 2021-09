Lufkin ISD says Dell engineers are at the school working through the issue.

LUFKIN, Texas — Lufkin ISD says several computer systems are down due to a ransomware attack over the weekend.

"Our cybersecurity program appears to have worked but we have to make sure the data is not compromised" Lufkin ISD said. "Until further notice, Skyward and the internet will be down. "

