Lufkin ISD welcomes students back to class for 2023-24 school year

The first day of school kicked off bright and early for students and teachers at Anderson Elementary. The school enrolls third through fifth graders.

Example video title will go here for this video

LUFKIN, Texas — Lufkin ISD students, administrators and staff celebrated their first day of school Tuesday morning.

The first day of school kicked off bright and early for students and teachers at Anderson Elementary. The school enrolls third through fifth graders.

This will be the school's first year with new Principal Heather Reid. She said she's excited to join the family-like community.

"We all hope that all students grow both academically and socially. The staff here is a family and they're dedicated to their kids. That is certain about this school," Reid said.