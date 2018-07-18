TYLER -The Lufkin All-Stars knew all they had to do was win one game in the Junior League Texas East Tournament final on Tuesday night, and when it was all said and done, they accomplished that. In Game 1, Lufkin fell behind 4-0 in the first inning and they weren’t able to recover. West University would go on to defeat Lufkin 10-0, which forced a decisive Game 2.

Game 2 was a completely different story for Lufkin. They would score the first run of the game in the 2nd inning, and maintained the lead throughout the whole game. Lufkin went on to defeat West University 13-3. With the victory, Lufkin advances to the Regionals next week.

