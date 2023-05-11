Lufkin man accused of attempting to set another man on fire arrested

Greg Rodriguez then poured gasoline on the man’s arm and struck a lighter at him as if he was going to light him on fire, the homeowner told police.

LUFKIN, Texas — A Lufkin man accused of attempting to set another man on fire after burning an old cabinet, sink, and doghouse in the man's yard was arrested Thursday night.

Greg Anthony Rodriguez Sr., 44, is charged with arson and aggravated assault and remains in the Angelina County Jail on bonds totaling $200,000.

Around 8:45 p.m., Lufkin police officers were called to Ridge Street, where a man said he found a person, later identified as Rodriguez, setting fire to an old cabinet, sink, and doghouse.

When confronted, Rodriguez told the man that they burned him, so he was going to burn them. Rodriguez then poured gasoline on the man’s arm and struck a lighter at him as if he was going to light him on fire, the homeowner told police.

Police said Rodriguez then drove away in a white van. Officers later found a van wrecked out on Lufkin Avenue near the Loop 287 intersection, where Rodriguez was arrested.