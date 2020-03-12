Lufkin man arrested for drug possession after 15-month-old in his care dies

The Lufkin Police Department is investigating the death of a 15-month-old boy.

LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department is investigating the death of 15-month-old Cairo Jordan.

According to the LPD, around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday, police received 911 calls from the Angelina Motel and neighboring business JM Chevrolet. Both callers said a man, later identified as Kyron Fowler Hickman, 22, of Lufkin, was running with a child in his arms who was not breathing.

The Lufkin Fire Department quickly responded and took the child to a local hospital with CPR in progress. The baby was pronounced dead at the hospital at 3:40 p.m.

Detectives brought Hickman in for questioning afternoon. Police say the child had been left in Hickman’s care while the child's mother was working. At the time of his interview, Hickman emptied his pockets and was found to have methamphetamine.

He was taken to jail following the interview for possession of a controlled substance.