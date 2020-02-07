Lufkin man arrested for murder following traffic stop

Cedric Blake was arrested for murder and failure to identify a fugitive and possession of marijuana.

A Lufkin man was arrested for murder following a traffic stop early Thursday morning.

According to the Lufkin Police Department, around 2 a.m., an officer made a traffic stop on a vehicle with a defective headlight in the 1700 block of Feagin Drive.

The driver told the officer that she was in a family member’s vehicle and she was not sure if they had insurance. During the traffic stop, officers noticed the passenger, later identified as Cedric Blake, 23, of Lufkin, acting nervous and reaching into the backseat.

After checking, it was found that the vehicle had no insurance so it was to be towed. As the tow truck driver tried to load up the vehicle, Blake refused to get out.

Blake eventually exited the vehicle and was detained. He was in possession of two gallon-size zipper bags of marijuana.

As officers took Blake into custody, he noticed that Blake had fresh cuts and scratches down his arms. Officer Westbrook then radioed dispatch, asking them to check with neighboring agencies to see if Blake was possibly a suspect in an evading arrest case.

Blake initially gave officers a fake name, but officers later found an identification card in Blake’s pocket after being taken into custody. However, he denied that it was his.

Officers learned that Blake was a suspect in a fatal shooting that had just occurred.

Blake was booked into the Angelina County Jail for murder and failure to identify a fugitive and possession of marijuana.