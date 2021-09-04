Lufkin man arrested for stealing catalytic converters from church vans

Bradley Brown was charged with theft and evading arrest.

LUFKIN, Texas — A Lufkin man was arrested after being caught stealing catalytic converters from church vans.

Bradley Brown, 37, of Lufkin, was charged with theft and evading arrest Friday morning.

According to Lufkin PD, around 3:45 a.m., officers were called to the parking lot of Abundant Life Methodist Church located at 1715 Sayers St. for suspicious activity.

When officers arrived, Brown was seen under a van, before taking off running toward Kurth Drive into the woods.

Officers established a small perimeter around the area, but within a few seconds, Brown walked back out of the woods. Officers ordered him to the ground at gunpoint and took him into custody.

However, when officers told Brown he was being charged for stealing the catalytic converters Brown said, “I didn’t steal them. I was in the process.”