Lufkin man arrested on arson charge

Jones told officers he poured gas on his bed and lit it with a cigarette lighter.

LUFKIN, Texas — On Sunday night, the Lufkin Police Department arrested Terry Tyrone Jones, 58, of Lufkin, on an arson charge following a call reporting a house fire in the 900 block of Weaver Avenue.

Officials arrived to assist with traffic control shortly before 10 p.m. when they were approached by Jones. He then told the officers he started the fire.

When investigators asked Jones to explain himself, he responded 'he was being evicted the following day' and 'he didn't have anywhere to go, so he poured gas on his bed and lit it with a cigarette lighter.'

After speaking with other witnesses, authorities notified a fire marshal investigator about the admission. Jones was placed under arrest for first-degree felony arson.

No one was injured in the blaze.