Officials: East Texas man arrested for animal cruelty after hitting dog with machete

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — A man is charged with animal cruelty in Angelina County.

On January 6, a dog owner made an animal cruelty report to the Angelina County Sheriff's Office after their dog was struck by Jesus Aguilar, 62, with a machete.

According to the dog owner, Aguilar arrived at the residence at Twin Oaks' Subdivision and exited his vehicle with a machete. The dog then began to bark at Aguilar and that is when Aguilar struck the dog with the machete several times.

The dog received multiple severe lacerations.

Angelina Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division investigated the situation.

The investigation determined that Aguilar committed a third degree felony to cruelty to a non-livestock animals which intentionally caused serious bodily injury to a pet.