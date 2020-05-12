Lufkin man arrested for capital murder in death of 15-month-old

Kyron Hickman, 22, of Lufkin, was served a capital murder warrant Friday night.

LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department served a capital murder warrant on a man for the murder of 15-month-old Cairo Jordan.

According to Lufkin police, Kyron Hickman, 22, of Lufkin, was served a capital murder warrant Friday night.

On Wednesday, police received 911 calls from the Angelina Motel and neighboring business JM Chevrolet. Both callers said Hickman was running with a baby in his arms who was not breathing.

The Lufkin Fire Department quickly responded and took the baby to a local hospital with CPR in progress. The baby was later pronounced dead at the hospital after suffering a head injury as confirmed by preliminary autopsy.

Detectives brought Hickman in for questioning Wednesday afternoon. Police say the baby had been left in Hickman’s care while the baby's mother was working. At the time of his interview, Hickman emptied his pockets and was found to have methamphetamine.

Hickman has remained in the Angelina County Jail since his arrest. The murder warrant was served to him in jail.

Police also served a warrant a short time ago on the child's mother, Jordan Sneed, 21, of Lufkin, for injury to a child by neglect or omission.

(Sneed has not yet been booked into the Angelina County Jail therefore, she does not have a mugshot available as of yet.)