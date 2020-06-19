LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department arrested a man who allegedly masturbated while watching women at Walmart.

According to police, officers responded to Walmart at 10:15 a.m. where 24-year-old David Johnson was caught masturbating while watching female customers.

Police encountered Johnson near the chip aisle. Police say he tried to give officers a fake name. When asked if he had identification, he told officers it was out of date. Police pressed Johnson to show them his ID.

At that time, Johnson attempted to run away. After a short chase, Johnson was tackled then stunned with a Taser. Afterward, he was taken into custody.

Johnson is charged with failure to identify, criminal trespass and evading arrest. He will not be charged with indecent exposure because the women did not seem him expose himself.

Employees told police Johnson was also caught masturbating while watching a woman in the store in February. He allegedly ejaculated on a shirt, which police took as evidence. Johnson left the scene before officers arrived. When he returned to the store, he was issued a criminal trespass warning.

Police obtained a warrant for Johnson's arrest for indecent exposure for the incident in February. That warrant was served Friday as well.