Lufkin man gets 48 years in prison in connection with 2018 death of baby

Lufkin police said the baby suffered a skull fracture while Clay was taking care of the child.

LUFKIN, Texas — A Lufkin man who was charged with capital murder in connection with the 2018 death of a 22-month-old baby pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and was recently sentenced to almost 50 years in prison.

Jon Clay, 29, entered a guilty plea to an injury to a child charge and was sentenced to 48 years in prison on April 28 in connection with the death of his girlfriend's baby. August Brinson, according to online judicial records.

Clay was previously charged with capital murder for the child's death in November 2018, according to police.