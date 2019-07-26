TRINITY COUNTY, Texas — A 35-year-old man died after being ejected from his truck Friday morning in Trinity County.

According to DPS, Willie Horace of Lufkin was traveling west on State Highway 94 near Apple Springs when his truck drove off the highway.

DPS says Horace tried to steer his Kenworth truck back onto the road and crossed back over the highway. The truck overturned and struck multiple trees, ejecting Horace from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.