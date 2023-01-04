Lufkin man sentenced to 16 years in prison for striking vehicle, killing other driver while evading police

DPS said Dalton Lilley's SUV was actively fleeing from an Angelina County Sherriff’s Office deputy.

LUFKIN, Texas — A Lufkin man who struck and killed another driver while evading a sheriff's deputy in April has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Dalton Lilley, 24, entered a guilty plea on Dec. 20 to evading arrest with vehicle causing death in the 159th District Court in Angelina County, according to judicial records.

He was then sentenced to 16 years in connection with the two-vehicle wreck that killed Isidro Rodriguez, 53, of Lufkin, records show.

Lilley was originally charged with intoxicated manslaughter on April 24, 2022.

He was driving a 2013 Chevrolet SUV east on FM 706 near Lancewood Circle, while Rodriguez was in front of the SUV, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Rodriguez was in the process of making a left turn when the SUV began to pass in a no-passing zone and struck the pickup on its left side, according to DPS.

DPS said the SUV was actively fleeing from an Angelina County Sherriff’s Office deputy.