Man shot during class reunion in Lufkin, police investigating

Anyone with information is asked to call the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.

LUFKIN, Texas — Early Sunday morning, a man was shot non-fatally early during a class reunion at the Lufkin's Veterans of Foreign Wars. Police are still investigating.

The victim's name has not yet been released.

At 2:49 a.m., officers were called to 1800 Ford Chapel Road for a fight in progress in the parking lot of the VFW.

Security officers reported the incident, saying there were people fighting near the grass and parking lot area. Witnesses report hearing one gunshot.

A short time later, the officers who responded to the fight were notified that there was a gunshot victim in the emergency room of a local hospital.

After speaking with the victim, officers say the victim was in the parking lot when a large fight broke out. He told officers he was not involved in the fight. He said he ran when he heard the sound of gunshots. He said he did not know who fired the shot.

Two of the victim's family members realized he had been wounded and took him to the hospital. He was wounded in the left shoulder and his injury is not believed to be life-threatening.