Lufkin Middle School students raise $2,000 for Salvation Army

LUFKIN, Texas — Students at Lufkin Middle School rose to the challenge recently of helping those in need by raising $2,000 for their local Salvation Army.

The middle schoolers participated in the Red Envelope Challenge hosted by Communities in Schools by bringing money to their homeroom classes in December.

The classes that raised the most money had a pizza party, Aryn Ricks, communities in schools site coordinator at Lufkin Middle School, said.

“I couldn’t believe how much they raised," Ricks said.

Cavon Phillips, executive director and corps officer for the Salvation Army, said the kids impressed him with the large amount of funds they brought in.

"These kids displayed a heart of service and they helped out a lot of people. The money will be used for financial support and meals. It’s nice that they were caring enough to think about others,” Phillips said.

Lufkin Middle School Principal Andres Mijares said Ricks has done a tremendous job at the middle school in the short few months she’s been on the campus.

“Ms. Ricks did an outstanding job working with the kids and getting students involved in the community. She has made a positive impact in a short amount of time,” Mijares said.