A Lufkin woman has been declared medically dead after being shot twice Friday evening, according to Lufkin Police.

Ashleigh Elijah, a 24-year-old mother, remains on life support at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Lufkin so her organs will be kept viable for donation, police said in an update on Saturday.

“Her family made the selfless decision and they have been coordinating with a transplant team so others may live,” wrote Lufkin Police Public Relations Specialist Jessica Pebsworth. “Please pray for her family, friends and young daughter in this difficult time.”

Police arrested 21-year-old Andre Woods of Lufkin for the aggravated assault. He is being held in the Angelina County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Woods allegedly shot Elijah during an argument just after 5 p.m. between two homes at 606 and 608 Chester Street in Lufkin.

Witnesses said Woods told Elijah’s new boyfriend that they were still romantically involved.

They also argued about Woods telling Elijah’s best friend’s boyfriend that the baby her best friend was carrying was actually his, according to police.

Woods then shot Elijah in the abdomen with a low-caliber rifle.

After shooting her the first time, he walked away, but then returned saying “(expletive) my aim is good” and shot her in the head at close range, according to police.

Woods fled on foot into a wooded area nearby immediately and was taken into custody after a three-hour-long manhunt.

Officers thanked neighbors for their detailed accounts of where Woods fled, as that ultimately led to his arrest.

“The info they gave really helped us narrow down where to search to about 30 residences and confirmed that our perimeter was going to be effective,” one officer said.

