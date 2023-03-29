Teen arrested after high-speed chase ends in Lufkin ends with rollover crash, ejection

According to officials, an officer stopped the suspects for a traffic violation before they speed off leading to the high-speed pursuit.

LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department arrested a teen after a high-speed chase ended in a crash in Diboll early Tuesday morning.

According to the LPD, an officer performed a traffic stop on a vehicle on S. Bynum St. around 1:30 a.m. after failing to maintain a single lane.

Officials say a 17-year-old boy was identified as the driver. Police say he pulled into a Super Mart convenience store parking lot located at 702 Southwood Dr. after an officer ordered him to pull over with the vehicle's PA system.

According to officials, the driver and a juvenile passenger looked at the officer as he tapped on the window before speeding away on Southwood Dr. Police say the vehicle reached speeds of more than 100 MPH.

Police say the driver swerved into the oncoming lane, passing several vehicles while traveling on Southwood Dr. Officers used spikes at the intersection of Southwood Dr. and U.S. 59 to stop the vehicle. However, officials say the driver continued south of U.S. 59 at 100 MPH with punctured tires. The LPD says the driver lost control of the car in the 1300 block of N. Temple Dr. in Diboll and rolled several times.

The passenger in the vehicle was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. The driver and passenger were flown to a local hospital for treatment.

After the driver was medically cleared, he was booked into the Angelina County Jail for evading arrest with a vehicle and possession of marijuana in a mason jar found in the vehicle. The passenger was released to a parent, officials said.

Police say the driver's bond has not been set.