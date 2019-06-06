LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department is seeking the public's help to identify family members for a woman killed in the auto-pedestrian accident earlier this week.

According to Lufkin PD, Ruby Adams, 57, died after being hit by a car while crossing Timberland Drive Tuesday morning.

However, police say though the community is familiar with Ms. Adams, they have been unable to locate any family members.

Ms. Adams has also apparently gone by the last names of Maxey and Crawford. She also appears to have previously lived in the Texas cities of Lubbock, Joshua, and Cleburne.

“These situations are always so sad and we hate for family, estranged or not, to find out about the passing of a loved one in this manner,” Public Relations Specialist Jessica Pebsworth said. “Unfortunately, this is a last resort to reunite her with loved ones.”

If you have information about Ms. Adams' family or related to Ms. Adams, please contact the department at 936-633-0356.

The attached photo is an identification card from July 2018.