Man accused of exposing himself to woman on Lufkin trail arrested

Police said Justin Larnell Ethridge is a sex offender with two previous indecent exposure convictions.

LUFKIN, Texas — A man who exposed himself to a woman on a trail in Lufkin earlier this month was arrested Thursday evening.

According to the City of Lufkin, police arrested 35-year-old Justin Larnell Ethridge at his home on Englewood Drive without incident on a charge of indecent exposure.

The investigation revealed Ethridge was the suspect that exposed himself to a woman on Aug. 17.

The woman said Ethridge followed her while still exposed after she quickly walked away from him. The woman told Ethridge she was calling the police then he fled on foot toward the Lufkin Mall, police said.

Ethridge will be given criminal trespass warnings for all city parks, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.