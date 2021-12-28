Lufkin Police Department investigates doctor's office burglary

A camera on a neighboring building captured video of a man walking behind the buildings at the time of the burglary.

LUFKIN, Texas — On December 21, a suspect broke into doctors' offices on Gaslight Blvd in Lufkin, stealing laptops, iPads, cash, checks, and drugs.

A camera on a neighboring building captured video of a man walking behind the buildings at the time of the burglary. If you can name the man in this video, or know who burglarized the doctors' offices, submit a tip at 639TIPS.com, use our app (639TIPS.com./app), or call (936) 639-T-I-P-S.

Click here to watch the video of the alleged suspect on Facebook.