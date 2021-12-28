Lufkin Police Department investigates doctor's office burglary

LUFKIN, Texas — On December 21, a suspect broke into doctors' offices on Gaslight Blvd in Lufkin, stealing laptops, iPads, cash, checks, and drugs.
A camera on a neighboring building captured video of a man walking behind the buildings at the time of the burglary. If you can name the man in this video, or know who burglarized the doctors' offices, submit a tip at 639TIPS.com, use our app (639TIPS.com./app), or call (936) 639-T-I-P-S.
Click here to watch the video of the alleged suspect on Facebook.
Tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and an anonymous tip that leads to an arrest is eligible for a reward. With Crime Stoppers, the entire process, from tip to reward, is handled without identifying the tipster. No one will know that you helped solve this case.