Lufkin Police detain suspects following reports of a shooting at Pinewood Park Apartments

The apartments, located on Percy Simond Avenue, is near Dunbar Primary but the school campus is not involved in the incident.

LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department has detained possible suspects following reports of a shooting at Pinewood Park Apartments.

The apartments, located on Percy Simond Avenue, is near Dunbar Primary but the school campus is not involved in the incident.

The school was immediately put on lockdown to ensure the safety of the students but the lockdown has since been called off. Parents are beginning to pick up their children now.

Lufkin ISD Police Department also responded to the shooting.