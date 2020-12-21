Lufkin Police identify man killed in Sunday night shooting

The shooting occurred Sunday evening around 8 p.m. in the 1500 block of Allen Drive.

LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department is investigating the shooting death of 53-year-old Robert Jackson of Lufkin.

According to the police department, at 8 p.m. Sunday evening officers were called to a home in the 1500 block of Allen Drive to a report of a man who had just been shot in the chest following a family disturbance.

Jackson was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Everyone involved in the incident, including the shooter, is cooperating with the investigation. No charges have been filed at this time. There is no danger to the public.