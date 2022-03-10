Lufkin police investigate shooting at Sonic that injures 2

One person was arrested, while another suspect fled the scene on foot toward Webber Street, police said.

LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department is investigating after two people were shot at Sonic late Wednesday night.

Police said the two people were taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

One person was arrested, while another suspect who is described as a Black male wearing a black hoodie fled the scene on foot toward Webber Street, according to police.

The police department said this shooting doesn't appear to be a random act of violence.