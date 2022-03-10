x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Lufkin police investigate shooting at Sonic that injures 2

One person was arrested, while another suspect fled the scene on foot toward Webber Street, police said.

LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department is investigating after two people were shot at Sonic late Wednesday night. 

Police said the two people were taken to a local hospital in unknown condition. 

One person was arrested, while another suspect who is described as a Black male wearing a black hoodie fled the scene on foot toward Webber Street, according to police. 

The police department said this shooting doesn't appear to be a random act of violence. 

Those with information regarding this shooting can call Lufkin police at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS. 

RELATED: 1 injured in shooting at sports bar in Longview

RELATED: Harrison County homeowner shoots Longview man accused of breaking into her house

In Other News

The TJC Apache Ladies prepare for Nationals