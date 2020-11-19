Lufkin police investigating after man found dead in home, suspect arrested

A suspect has been arrested after being caught using the victim's credit card at a local convenience store.

LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department has opened up an investigation after a 64-year-old man was found dead at a home.

According to Lufkin police, Stevie Taylor of Lufkin was found dead in his home in the 1300 block of Lakeview Drive Sunday evening by a friend who went to check on him.

The friend told officers he was concerned about Taylor because he had been unable to reach him by phone for a day. An autopsy was ordered, and the results are pending.

On Monday, someone used Taylor’s credit card at a local convenience store. Detectives were able to identify the credit card fraud suspect as Edward Coleman Jr., 57, of Lufkin.

Coleman was arrested after he was caught attempting to use Taylor’s credit card at another local convenience store Tuesday.

Coleman has been charged with two counts of credit card abuse. He also had a parole warrant and remains in the Angelina County Jail without bond.