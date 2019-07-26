LUFKIN, Texas — A Lufkin gas station found a credit card skimming device Thursday morning, prompting an investigation by police.

According to the Lufkin Police Department, the device was found in pump No. 2 at Crown Colony Food Mart on Champions Drive at about 11 a.m. The pump had previously been checked 12 hours earlier, and it did not have any devices.

Lufkin Police Department

Police are reviewing surveillance video to best determine when the skimmer was placed.

Customers who used pump No. 2 at the station are urged to check their bank accounts or get a new card.

The skimming operation remains under investigation.